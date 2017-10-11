BRIEF-Microbix announces end of legal dispute

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Microbix Biosystems Inc:
* Microbix announces end of legal dispute
* Microbix Biosystems says withdraws legal claims alleging patent infringement that were filed in Canadian court against co by ZeptoMetrix in Oct, 2016
* Microbix Biosystems - lawsuit involved a patent with claims related to methods for production of proficiency and quality assurance antigen controls
* Microbix Biosystems Inc - allegations by ZeptoMetrix have been withdrawn, following a settlement reached by two companies