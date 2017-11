Nov 27 (Reuters) - Microbix Biosystems Inc:

* SAYS ‍CONFIRMS ITS PRODUCTION RAMP-UP, WITH A 500% INCREASE IN BIOREACTOR CAPACITY AND OTHER PROCESSING UPGRADES​

* SAYS ‍ALL SIX UNITS HAVE BEEN DELIVERED AND WILL ENTER PRODUCTION IN EARLY 2018​

* SAYS ‍FULL BENEFIT OF BIOREACTORS WILL BE REALIZED IN FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPTEMBER, 2019​