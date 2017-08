Aug 14 (Reuters) - Microbot Medical Inc

* Microbot Medical Inc reports second quarter 2017 financial results and recent development and strategic progress

* Q2 loss per share $0.12

* Microbot Medical Inc - ‍at June 30, 2017, company's cash and cash equivalents totaled approximately $13 million​

* Microbot Medical Inc - ‍based on anticipated cash utilization, company believes it has sufficient resources through 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: