Feb 5 (Reuters) - Micron Technology Inc:

* MICRON ANNOUNCES CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER TRANSITION

* ‍APPOINTED DAVID ZINSNER AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE FEB. 19, 2018​

* ‍ZINSNER SUCCEEDS ERNIE MADDOCK, WHO IS RETIRING FROM MICRON BUT WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY AS AN ADVISER​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: