Jan 4 (Reuters) - Micron Solutions Inc:

* MICRON PRODUCTS INC ANNOUNCES NEW $9,500,000 CREDIT FACILITY

* MICRON PRODUCTS SAYS ENTERED NEW 3-YEAR $9.5 MILLION ASSET BASED CREDIT & SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH ROCKLAND TRUST CO

* MICRON PRODUCTS INC - PURPOSE OF NEW $9.5 MILLION FINANCING IS TO REFINANCE ABOUT $5.6 MILLION OF INDEBTEDNESS OWED TO CO‘S PREVIOUS LENDER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: