BRIEF-Micron Solutions qtrly ‍diluted loss per share $0.06​

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Micron Solutions Inc-

* Micron Solutions, Inc. reports 2017 third quarter results

* Micron Solutions Inc qtrly ‍diluted loss per share $0.06​

* Micron Solutions Inc qtrly ‍net sales $4.9 million versus $4.7 million ​

* Micron Solutions Inc - ‍company engaged an investment banking firm to provide a strategic alternative analysis designed to increase shareholder value​

* Micron Solutions Inc - ‍successfully executed an EBITDA improvement program which is expected to continue through Q4 of 2017 and into 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: