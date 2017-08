Aug 11 (Reuters) - Micron Solutions Inc

* Micron Solutions Inc reports 2017 second quarter results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.18

* Micron Solutions Inc qtrly net sales $5.4 million versus $ 5.1 million

* Micron Solutions - ‍starting 2H 2017, results of cost-cutting measures & productivity improvements expected to improve gross margin, reduce operating expenses​