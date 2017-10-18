FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Micron Technology - ‍ to redeem all 7.5% senior secured notes due 2023
Sections
Featured
Excess liquidity creating room for more speculation
Markets Weekahead
Excess liquidity creating room for more speculation
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
Bollywood
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
Spain to trigger suspension of autonomy
Catalonia crisis
Spain to trigger suspension of autonomy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 18, 2017 / 12:59 PM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Micron Technology - ‍ to redeem all 7.5% senior secured notes due 2023

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Micron Technology Inc

* Micron Technology - ‍ to redeem all 7.5% senior secured notes due 2023 issued pursuant to indenture dated April 26, 2016 in principal amount of $1.25 billion​

* Micron Technology Inc- ‍to redeem all 5.25% senior notes due 2023 issued pursuant to an indenture dated February 3, 2015 in principal amount of $1 billion​

* Micron Technology Inc- ‍ will redeem $1 billion in aggregate principal amount of 2023 senior notes at a price equal to 100% of principal amount​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.