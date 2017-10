Aug 3 (Reuters) - Micronet Enertec Technologies Inc

* Micronet Enertec Technologies - its mobile resource management unit Micronet Ltd, via its unit Micronet Inc., received purchase orders

* The purchase orders were valued at approximately $4.3 million and were for recently released treqr5 product

* The order brings the company’s backlog to $13.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: