Dec 28(Reuters) - Micronics Japan Co Ltd

* Says it reached an agreement with MPI Corporation (MPI) and MPI’s wholly owned unit MMI Holding Co., Ltd (MMI), to acquire 40 percent stake in the company’s 60 percent-owned firm MJC Microelectronics(Kunshan) Co., Ltd., from MMI

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/8xns33

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)