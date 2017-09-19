FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Microsoft announces quarterly dividend and changes to its board of directors
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State Raqqa defeat may herald wider struggle for U.S.
MIDDLE EAST
Islamic State Raqqa defeat may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
Editor's Picks
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
September 19, 2017 / 9:14 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Microsoft announces quarterly dividend and changes to its board of directors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp

* Microsoft announces quarterly dividend and changes to its board of directors

* Increases quarterly dividend by 7.6 percent to $0.42 per share

* Microsoft - ‍announced appointment of Hugh Johnston, vice chairman and chief financial officer of Pepsico, to its board of directors​

* Microsoft - ‍announced appointment of Hugh Johnston, vice chairman and chief financial officer of Pepsico, to its board of directors​

* Microsoft - ‍G. Mason Morfit, president and chief investment officer of ValueAct Capital, will not seek re-election to board​

* Microsoft - ‍adding Johnston increases Microsoft’s board to 13 members​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.