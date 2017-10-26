FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Microsoft reports 2018 Q1 ‍revenue of $24.5 billion​
October 26, 2017 / 8:33 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Microsoft reports 2018 Q1 ‍revenue of $24.5 billion​

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp

* Microsoft - qtrly ‍revenue was $24.5 billion and increased 12%​

* Qtrly ‍revenue in productivity and business processes was $8.2 billion and increased 28% (up 28% in constant currency)​

* Microsoft - qtrly ‍diluted earnings per share was $0.84 and increased 17%​

* Qtrly ‍office commercial products and cloud services revenue increased 10% (up 10% in constant currency)​

* Qtrly ‍office consumer products and cloud services revenue increased 12% (up 10% in constant currency)​

* Qtrly ‍office 365 consumer subscribers increased to 28.0 million​

* Says ‍Linkedin contributed revenue of $1.1 billion during quarter​

* Qtrly ‍revenue in intelligent cloud was $6.9 billion and increased 14% (up 13% in constant currency)​

* Qtrly ‍server products and cloud services revenue increased 17% (up 17% in constant currency)​

* Qtrly ‍enterprise services revenue increased 1% (0% in constant currency)​

* Qtrly ‍revenue in more personal computing was $9.4 billion and relatively unchanged (down 1% in constant currency)​

* Qtrly ‍windows oem revenue increased 4% (up 4% in constant currency)​

* Qtrly ‍windows commercial products and cloud services revenue increased 7% (up 6% in constant currency)​

* Qtrly ‍search advertising revenue excluding traffic acquisition costs increased 15% (up 15% in constant currency)​

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.72, revenue view $23.56 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text : (bit.ly/2hcfsZu) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
