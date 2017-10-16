FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Microsoft says CEO Satya Nadella's 2017 total compensation was $20.0 million ‍​
#Regulatory News
October 16, 2017 / 8:51 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Microsoft says CEO Satya Nadella's 2017 total compensation was $20.0 million ‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp

* Microsoft says CEO Satya Nadella’s FY 2017 total compensation was $20.0 million versus $17.7 million FY 2016 - SEC filing‍​

* Microsoft - ‍​CFO Amy Hood’s 2017 total compensation was $11.6 million versus $10.4 million in 2016 - SEC filing

* Microsoft says chief legal officer Bradford Smith‍​’s fy 2017 total compensation was $10.3 million versus $8.6 million in FY 2016

* Microsoft - 2017 total compensation for ‍jean-Philippe Courtois, EVP, president, global sales, marketing and operations, was $18.3 million Source text: (bit.ly/2yuM6P8) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
