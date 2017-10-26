BRIEF-Microsoft says Costco recently chose Azure as its hybrid cloud platform - Conf Call

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp :

* Microsoft CEO says now have 120 million monthly active users of Office 365 Commercial, have more than 530 million LinkedIn members - Conf Call

* Microsoft CEO says Costco recently chose Azure as its hybrid cloud platform - Conf Call

* Microsoft says assuming current rates remain stable, expect FX to increase revenue growth by 1 point for Q2 - Conf Call

* Microsoft says “We will increase our capital investment to meet growing demand and capacity needs”- Conf Call

* Microsoft says expect approximately $1.2 billion of LinkedIn revenue in Q2 - Conf Call

* Microsoft says updating full year tax rate to 22%, plus or minus 2 points - Conf Call