BRIEF-Microsoft Says Re-Elected 10 Directors And Elected Four New Directors At Shareholders Meeting

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp:

* MICROSOFT SAYS RE-ELECTED 10 DIRECTORS AND ELECTED FOUR NEW DIRECTORS AT SHAREHOLDERS MEETING

* MICROSOFT - APPROVED MICROSOFT CORPORATION 2017 STOCK PLAN AT SHAREHOLDERS MEETING

* MICROSOFT - FOUR NEW DIRECTORS INCLUDE REID HOFFMAN, PARTNER AT GREYLOCK PARTNERS; HUGH JOHNSTON, VICE CHAIRMAN AND CFO OF PEPSICO

* MICROSOFT - NEW DIRECTORS INCLUDE PENNY PRITZKER, CHAIRMAN OF PSP CAPITAL AND EX-U.S. SECRETARY OF COMMERCE; ARNE SORENSON, CEO OF MARRIOTT