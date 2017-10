BRIEF-Microsoft sees Q2 intelligent cloud revenue of $7.35 bln-$7.55 bln

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp:

* Sees Q2 intelligent cloud revenue $7.35 billion to $7.55 billion

* Sees Q2 productivity and business processes revenue of $8.75 billion to $8.95 billion

* Sees Q2 more personal computing revenue $11.7 billion to $12.1 billion

* Sees Q2 operating expenses of $9.1 billion to $9.2 billion

* Sees FY 18 foreign currency impact to increase to total revenue growth of about 1 point​

* Q2 operating expense guidance includes $1.1 billion of LinkedIn expenses Source text: bit.ly/2yNtKtx Further company coverage: