BRIEF-Microsoft Sees Q3 Productivity And Business Processes Revenue Of $8.6-$8.8 Bln

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp:

* SEES Q3 PRODUCTIVITY AND BUSINESS PROCESSES REVENUE OF $8.6 BILLION TO $8.8 BILLION

* SEES Q3 INTELLIGENT CLOUD REVENUE OF $7.55 BILLION TO $7.75 BLN‍​

* SEES Q3 OPERATING EXPENSES OF $9.1 BILLION TO $9.2 BILLION

* SEES Q3 MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING REVENUE OF $9.1 BILLION TO $9.4 BILLION

* SAYS IN LINE WITH PRIOR GUIDANCE, CO STILL EXPECT FY 2018 OPERATING EXPENSES OF $36.4 BILLION TO $36.7 BILLION

* SEES FY 2018 OPERATING MARGIN SLIGHTLY UP YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* SEES FY 2018 GROSS MARGIN ROUGHLY FLAT Y-O-Y

* SEES FY 2018 H2 GAAP EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 16 PERCENT, PLUS OR MINUS 2 POINTS, WITH VARIABILITY ACROSS QUARTERS

* SEES FY 2019 GAAP EFFECTIVE TAX RATE SLIGHTLY BELOW NEW CORPORATE TAX RATE OF 21 PERCENT Source text: bit.ly/2Gzucwh Further company coverage: