20 days ago
BRIEF-Microsoft's Q4 ‍diluted GAAP earnings per share $0.83
July 20, 2017 / 8:36 PM / 20 days ago

BRIEF-Microsoft's Q4 ‍diluted GAAP earnings per share $0.83

2 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp

* Microsoft - qtrly ‍diluted earnings per share was $0.83 GAAP, and $0.98 non-GAAP​

* Microsoft - qtrly revenue was $23.3 billion GAAP, and $24.7 billion non-GAAP​

* Microsoft qtrly ‍revenue in more personal computing was $8.8 billion and decreased 2% (down 1% in constant currency)​

* Microsoft qtrly ‍windows OEM revenue increased 1% (up 1% in constant currency)​

* Microsoft - qtrly ‍revenue in intelligent cloud was $7.4 billion and increased 11% (up 12% in constant currency)​

* Microsoft qtrly ‍Windows commercial products and cloud services revenue increased 8% (up 8% in constant currency)​

* Microsoft qtrly Surface revenue decreased 2% (down 1% in constant currency)​

* Microsoft - qtrly ‍server products and cloud services revenue increased 15% (up 16% in constant currency)​

* Microsoft qtrly ‍search advertising revenue excluding traffic acquisition costs increased 10% (up 11% in constant currency)​

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.71, revenue view $24.27 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Microsoft qtrly ‍gaming revenue increased 3% (up 4% in constant currency)​

* Microsoft - qtrly Azure revenue growth of 97% (up 98% in constant currency)​

* Microsoft - qtrly ‍revenue in productivity and business processes was $8.4 billion and increased 21%​

* Microsoft - qtrly ‍enterprise services revenue decreased 3% (down 1% in constant currency)​

* Microsoft - qtrly Office commercial products and cloud services revenue increased 5%​

* Microsoft - Linkedin contributed revenue of $1.1 billion during quarter​

* Microsoft - qtrly Office 365 commercial revenue growth of 43%​

* Microsoft - Office 365 consumer subscribers increased to 27.0 million in quarter​

* Microsoft - recorded net revenue deferrals of $1.4 billion during the three months ended June 30, 2017 related to Windows 10‍​ Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2uEem0s) Further company coverage:

