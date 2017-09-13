FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MicroVision and WPG holdings enter into distribution agreement for Asia
#Regulatory News
September 13, 2017 / 1:10 PM / in a month

BRIEF-MicroVision and WPG holdings enter into distribution agreement for Asia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - WPG Holdings Ltd

* MicroVision and WPG Holdings, the number one global semiconductor distributor, enter distribution agreement for asia

* MicroVision Inc - co and WPG Holdings have entered into an agreement for distribution of microvision’s line of picop scanning engines across Asia

* MicroVision - ‍ WPG, its units to provide sales, marketing and technical support as well as distribution services, agreement is effective immediately​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

