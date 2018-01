Jan 18 (Reuters) - Microvision Inc:

* MICROVISION ANNOUNCES EXPECTED FOURTH QUARTER 2017 REVENUE OF $2.4 MILLION TO $2.7 MILLION

* SEES FY 2017 REVENUE $10.7 MILLION TO $11 MILLION