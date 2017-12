BRIEF-Mid-Con Energy Partners Enters Into Amendment To Certain Credit Agreement

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Mid-Con Energy Partners Lp:

* MID-CON ENERGY PARTNERS SAYS ON DEC 22, CO, LENDERS, ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF DEC 20, 2011 - SEC FILING

* MID-CON ENERGY PARTNERS- AMENDMENT DECREASED CONFORMING BORROWING BASE OF PARTNERSHIP‘S SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $115 MILLION

* MID-CON ENERGY - AMENDMENT ALSO PROVIDES WAIVER OF CO'S NONCOMPLIANCE WITH LEVERAGE RATIO CALCULATION THROUGH JAN 31, 2018 Source text: (bit.ly/2pT53sq) Further company coverage: