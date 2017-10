Sept 28 (Reuters) - MIDATECH PHARMA PLC:

* PROPOSED PLACING TO RAISE UP TO APPROXIMATELY £6 MILLION AND OPEN OFFER TO RAISE UP TO £2 MILLION

* NET PROCEEDS OF PLACING WILL PROVIDE COMPANY WITH ADDITIONAL WORKING CAPITAL TO FUND INVESTMENT IN PROGRESSING GROUP‘S THREE LEAD DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMMES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)