Jan 16 (Reuters) - Midatech Pharma Plc:

* APPROVAL OF INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION FROM US FDA TO CONDUCT A STUDY OF MTX110

* MTX110 IS AN INVESTIGATIONAL NANO-INCLUSION PRODUCT, FOR TREATMENT OF FATAL CHILDHOOD BRAIN CANCER DIPG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)