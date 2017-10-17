FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Midland States Bancorp Inc to acquire Alpine Bancorporation
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Sports
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 17, 2017 / 12:27 AM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Midland States Bancorp Inc to acquire Alpine Bancorporation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Midland States Bancorp Inc:

* Midland States Bancorp Inc to acquire Alpine Bancorporation

* Midland States Bancorp Inc- entered into definitive agreement under which co to acquire Alpine in cash and stock transaction valued at about $181.0 million​

* Midland States Bancorp Inc - Alpine shares, in aggregate, will be exchanged for about 4.5 million shares of midland common stock and $33.3 million in cash​

* Midland States Bancorp- ‍transaction expected to be about 10pct accretive to co’s 2019 eps with tangible book value/ share dilution earn-back period of 3.5 years​

* ‍Transaction approved unanimously by each company’s board of directors and is expected to close during Q1 of 2018​

* Co expects to incur tangible book value per share dilution of approximately 6pct upon closing of transaction​

* Midland States Bancorp- ‍Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, a Stifel company served as financial advisor to Midland

* Midland States Bancorp- Sheshunoff & Co served as financial advisor to Alpine​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.