2 months ago
BRIEF-Midsouth Bancorp reports public offering of common stock
June 7, 2017 / 8:08 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Midsouth Bancorp reports public offering of common stock

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Midsouth Bancorp Inc:

* Midsouth Bancorp, Inc. announces public offering of common stock

* Midsouth Bancorp Inc - commenced a public offering of $50.0 million of its common stock through a firm commitment underwritten offering

* Midsouth Bancorp Inc - to use about $32.0 million of net proceeds of offering to redeem all of its outstanding series b preferred stock issued to U.S. Treasury

* Midsouth Bancorp-intends to use remaining portion of net proceeds from this offering to enhance its capital structure, to fund future organic growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

