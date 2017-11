Nov 13 (Reuters) - Midstates Petroleum Company Inc

* Midstates Petroleum announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.14

* Midstates Petroleum - ‍Production during Q3 of 2017 totaled 21,358 boepd, compared with 22,490 boepd during Q2 of 2017​

* Midstates Petroleum Company Inc - Qtrly ‍total revenues $49.7 million versus $64.2 million