Aug 8 (Reuters) - MIDVEN SA:

* BUYS 390,600 SHARES OF BOOMERANG REPRESENTING 17.5 PERCENT OF STAKE, NOMINAL VALUE OF SHARES IS 0.1 ZLOTY PER SHARE

* BUYS SHARES DUE TO PLANNED CHANGE OF NAME OF BOOMERANG TO MEDARD AND TRANSFER ITS ACTIVITY TO REAL ESTATE COMPANY IN REIT AREA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)