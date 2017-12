Dec 7(Reuters) - MIG Unmobi Technology INC

* Says Zhou Jianlin sells all 21.25 percent stake (135.2 million shares) in the co to a Shenzhen-based network firm

* Says the Shenzhen-based network firm is holding 21.25 percent stake (135.2 million shares) in the co and becomes co’s controlling shareholder

* Previous news was disclosed on Sept. 7

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/uFxtGm

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)