March 9 (Reuters) - MIGROS TICARET:

* PLANS TO OPEN 120 - 150 NEW STORES IN 2018

* SEES CONSOLIDATED SALES GROWTH RATE AT 15% - 18% IN 2018 YOY

* SEES CONSOLIDATED EBITDA MARGIN AT 5.5% - 6% IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)