BRIEF-Milacron Holdings Q4 GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.05

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Milacron Holdings Corp:

* . REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER & FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.59

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.05

* Q4 SALES ROSE 12.4 PERCENT TO $324.9 MILLION

* QTRLY ‍ORDERS OF $316.3 MILLION INCREASED 8.7% ON AN AS-REPORTED BASIS AND 5.3% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS​

* ‍MILACRON FORECASTS 2.0% TO 4.0% SALES GROWTH IN 2018, WHICH IS INCLUSIVE OF AN ANTICIPATED 1.0% FOREIGN CURRENCY TAILWIND​

* ‍ 2018 FREE CASH FLOW IS FORECASTED TO BE BETWEEN $80 MILLION AND $90 MILLION​

* ‍2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA IS FORECASTED TO BE BETWEEN $237 MILLION AND $243 MILLION​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.39, REVENUE VIEW $303.3 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.25 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: