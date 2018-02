Feb 16 (Reuters) - Goldfield Corp:

* MILL ROAD CAPITAL II LP REPORTS 5.6 PERCENT STAKE IN GOLDFIELD CORP AS OF FEBRUARY 7 - SEC FILING

* ‍MILL ROAD CAPITAL II LP​ - ACQUIRED SHARES OF GOLDFIELD CORP BASED ON BELIEF THAT THE STOCK REPRESENTS AN "ATTRACTIVE INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY" Source text: (bit.ly/2CoQH3Z) Further company coverage: