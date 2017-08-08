BRIEF-Millennial Esports agrees to acquire majority interest in game studio Eden Games

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Millennial Esports Corp:

* Millennial Esports Corp. enters into agreement to acquire majority interest in game studio Eden Games

* Will pay EUR 6.9 million and issue EUR 2.1 million worth of common shares of Millennial Esports to securityholders of Eden Games​

* Share purchase agreement to acquire an approximate 82.5 percent majority interest of Eden Games​

* Shall have option to acquire remaining interest of Eden Games for one year after closing date for purchase price of about EUR2.2 million