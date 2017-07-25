BRIEF-Millennial Esports Corp announces further expansion of global Esports interests with investment in Alt Tab Productions

July 25 (Reuters) - Millennial Esports Corp

* Millennial Esports Corp announces further expansion of global Esports interests with strategic investment in Alt Tab Productions, owner of OGaming.TV

* Millennial Esports - upon completion of investment, Millennial Esports will own 38.46 percent of Alt Tab shares on a non-diluted basis