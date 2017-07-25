FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
12 days ago
BRIEF-Millennial Esports Corp announces further expansion of global Esports interests with investment in Alt Tab Productions
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
India still in bubble territory
Markets WeekAhead
India still in bubble territory
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
asia
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
India this week
Editor's Picks
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 25, 2017 / 11:15 AM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-Millennial Esports Corp announces further expansion of global Esports interests with investment in Alt Tab Productions

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Millennial Esports Corp

* Millennial Esports Corp announces further expansion of global Esports interests with strategic investment in Alt Tab Productions, owner of OGaming.TV

* Announces investment in Alt Tab Productions, a Paris-based Esports company and owner of OGaming.TV

* Millennial Esports - to invest EUR 2.5 million in ordinary shares of Alt Tab at a pre-money valuation of EUR 4.0 million to be completed in 2 closings

* Millennial Esports - upon completion of investment, Millennial Esports will own 38.46 percent of Alt Tab shares on a non-diluted basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.