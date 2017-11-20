FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Millennium bcp signs deal to launch UnionPay cards in Europe
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Automaker Mahindra wants to sell electric vehicles in U.S.
Autos
Automaker Mahindra wants to sell electric vehicles in U.S.
India rushing to join natural gas boom risks LNG shortage
Column
India rushing to join natural gas boom risks LNG shortage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 20, 2017 / 10:35 AM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-Millennium bcp signs deal to launch UnionPay cards in Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Portugal’s largest listed bank Millennium bcp:

* Says in a statement it had signed an agreement with China’s electronic payments clearing system UnionPay to become the first European issuer of UnionPay cards in Europe

* Partnership initiated by BCP’s largest shareholder, China’s Fosun

* To be able to issue cards in Portugal and other countries where the bank is present, including Poland, Switzerland, Angola and Mozambique.

* The move “opens the door to a vast and growing market with excellent potential,” Millennium bcp said in a statement.

Further company coverage: (Reporting By Andrei Khalip)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.