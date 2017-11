Nov 3 (Reuters) - MILLENNIUM & COPTHORNE HOTELS PLC:

* ‍EXTENSION OF PUSU DEADLINE​

* ‍INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS OF M&C HAD SOUGHT CONSENT OF PANEL ON TAKEOVERS AND MERGERS FOR EXTENSION OF PUSU DEADLINE​

* EXTENSION GRANTED BY PANEL;AGAPIER REQUIRED BY NO LATER THAN 5.00 P.M. ON DEC. 8 2017, TO ANNOUNCE FIRMLY IF IT WILL MAKE OFFER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)