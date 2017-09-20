FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Millicom issues 10-year corporate bond
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
September 20, 2017 / 4:07 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Millicom issues 10-year corporate bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Millicom International Cellular Sa

* Millicom issues 10-year corporate bond, completes tender offer and satisfies redemption condition

* has successfully issued a $500 million bond at par with a fixed coupon of 5.125%

* Millicom intends to use the remaining bond proceeds, plus cash on hand, to redeem all Notes that remain outstanding pursuant to the Conditional Redemption Notice that was delivered on 11 September 2017, and confirms that the condition described in the Conditional Redemption Notice has now been satisfied Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.