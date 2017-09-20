BRIEF-Millicom issues 10-year corporate bond

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Millicom International Cellular Sa

* Millicom issues 10-year corporate bond, completes tender offer and satisfies redemption condition

* has successfully issued a $500 million bond at par with a fixed coupon of 5.125%

* Millicom intends to use the remaining bond proceeds, plus cash on hand, to redeem all Notes that remain outstanding pursuant to the Conditional Redemption Notice that was delivered on 11 September 2017, and confirms that the condition described in the Conditional Redemption Notice has now been satisfied Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)