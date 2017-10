Oct 24 (Reuters) - Millicom International Cellular SA -

* Luxembourg, 24 October 2017 - Millicom returns to positive revenue growth

* ‍Qtrly revenue $1.51 billion versus $1.49 billion

* Qtrly ‍ocf (EBIDTA - CAPEX) $314 million versus $328 million​

* ‍For q4, sees year-on-year constant currency service revenue growth in range of 2% to 4% for Latin American region‍​

* For q4, sees EBIDTA growth of 4% to 6% for Latin America region