Jan 5 (Reuters) - Millicom:

* ACQUIRES SPECTRUM IN PARAGUAY

* CO‘S SUBSIDIARY TELEFÓNICA CELULAR DEL PARAGUAY SA HAS ACQUIRED THREE OF SEVEN AVAILABLE BLOCKS OF 2X5MHZ SPECTRUM IN 700MHZ BAND​

* ‍TIGO ACQUIRED SPECTRUM AT A TOTAL COST OF $36.325M, PLUS CERTAIN SOCIAL AND NETWORK COVERAGE OBLIGATIONS​