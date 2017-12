Dec 19 (Reuters) - Millicom International Cellular Sa :

* MILLICOM SELLS PART OF ITS STAKE IN BIMA

* Millicom announced today that it has reduced its ownership stake in BIMA from 20.4% to 12.0% as part of a transaction that sees Allianz X investing $96.6m in the micro-insurance business. As a result of the transaction, Millicom receives $24m in cash. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)