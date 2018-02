BRIEF-Millicom's Tigo El Salvador Signs Agreement To Sell And Lease Back Towers To SBA

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Millicom:

* MILLICOM‘S TIGO EL SALVADOR SIGNS AGREEMENT TO SELL AND LEASE BACK TOWERS TO SBA

* SAYS TIGO EL SALVADOR WILL RECEIVE APPROXIMATELY US$145 MILLION IN CASH

* ‍UNIT TELEMOVIL EL SALVADOR S.A AGREED TO SELL UP TO APPROXIMATELY 800 WIRELESS COMMUNICATIONS TOWERS​

* ‍TWO COS HAVE ENTERED INTO A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WHEREBY SBA WILL PROVIDE TIGO EL SALVADOR WITH WIRELESS COMMUNICATIONS TOWERS​

* SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CREATE SAVINGS IN BOTH CAPITAL AND OPERATING EXPENDITURES FOR TIGO EL SALVADOR

