Jan 24 (Reuters) - Million Stars Holdings Ltd:

* ‍EXPECTED TO RECORD AN INCREASE IN NET PROFIT AFTER TAX OF ABOUT 40 TIMES FOR HY ​

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO ‍REVENUE GROWTH AND IMPROVED PROFITS MARGINS OF NEW BUSINESS SEGMENTS​