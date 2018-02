BRIEF-Millrock Resources Says Will Vend Its Todd Creek Project To Sojourn Exploration

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Millrock Resources Inc:

* MILLROCK RESOURCES INC SAYS WILL VEND ITS TODD CREEK PROJECT TO SOJOURN EXPLORATION INC

* MILLROCK RESOURCES - IF TRANSACTION IS COMPLETED MILLROCK WILL BE 19.9% OWNER OF SOJOURN, AND ROYALTY HOLDER ON PROPERTIES

* MILLROCK RESOURCES INC - CONCURRENTLY WITH CLOSING OF PROPOSED TRANSACTION, SOJOURN‘S BOARD WILL BE RECONSTITUTED TO COMPRISE FIVE DIRECTORS

* MILLROCK RESOURCES - ADDITIONALLY, UNDER PROPOSAL, SOJOURN WILL ISSUE SHARES TO SEVEN DEVILS EXPLORATION LTD FOR FOUR BRITISH COLUMBIA PROJECTS

* MILLROCK RESOURCES-‍ SDE TEAM WILL SERVE AS INCOMING MANAGEMENT FOR SOJOURN