BRIEF-Mimecast announces first quarter 2018 financial results

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Mimecast Ltd

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.01

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.03

* Sees Q2 2018 revenue $59.7 million to $60.3 million

* Q1 revenue $58.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $54.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mimecast Ltd - for full year 2018, revenue is expected to be range of $246.8 million to $252.1 million or 30 percent to 33 percent revenue growth in constant currency

* Mimecast Ltd - for full year 2018 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in range of $20.1 million to $22.1 million

* Mimecast Ltd - for Q2 of 2018 adjusted EBITDA for Q2 is expected to be in range of $5.0 million to $6.0 million

* Q2 revenue view $58.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $58.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S