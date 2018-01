Jan 16 (Reuters) - Mimedx Group Inc:

* MIMEDX ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENTS HAVE BEEN ENROLLED IN THE PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF AMNIOFIX® INJECTABLE IN PATIENTS WITH RECALCITRANT PLANTAR FASCIITIS PAIN

* MIMEDX GROUP INC - ‍COMPANY PROJECTS FILING OF BLA RELATED TO PLANTAR FASCIITIS WILL BE IN 2020​