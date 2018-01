Jan 18 (Reuters) - Mimedx Group Inc:

* MIMEDX COMMENTS ON MAGISTRATE RECOMMENDATION IN THE COMPANY‘S LAWSUIT AGAINST SHORT SELLERS

* MIMEDX GROUP INC - "‍BELIEVES THAT MAGISTRATE'S RECOMMENDATIONS ARE IN ERROR, AND THEREFORE MIMEDX WILL BE FILING OBJECTIONS WITH DISTRICT COURT JUDGE​"