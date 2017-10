Sept 18 (Reuters) - MiMedx Group Inc:

* Company prevailed in its patent infringement lawsuit against Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation Inc​

* District court ordered co, Medline to submit pre-trial submissions later this month; case will then be assigned a trial date​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)