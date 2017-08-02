FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MiMedx Groups says initiates phase 3 Plantar Fasciitis clinical trial
August 2, 2017 / 5:34 PM / 7 days ago

BRIEF-MiMedx Groups says initiates phase 3 Plantar Fasciitis clinical trial

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - MiMedx Group Inc:

* MiMedx initiates phase 3 plantar fasciitis clinical trial

* MiMedx anticipates enrolling first phase 3 patient within next 30 to 60 days

* Submitted a formal investigational new drug amendment to food and drug administration requesting initiation of phase 3 trial​

* To date, co ‍has received no comments or changes to amendment filing or phase 3 protocol, is moving forward with phase 3 trial​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

