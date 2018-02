Feb 22 (Reuters) - Mind CTI Ltd:

* MIND CTI LTD QTRLY REVENUES OF $4.5 MILLION, COMPARED TO $4.7 MILLION IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2016‍​

* MIND CTI LTD QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.08 Source text: (bit.ly/2sL5hTE) Further company coverage: