Jan 18 (Reuters) - Mindbody Inc:

* MINDBODY INC - ‍ON JAN. 12, 2018, CO AND SILICON VALLEY BANK ENTERED INTO A THIRD AMENDMENT TO LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT - SEC FILING​

* MINDBODY INC - ‍THIRD AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING LINE FROM JANUARY 12, 2018 TO JANUARY 11, 2019​

* MINDBODY-THIRD AMENDMENT INCLUDES ACCORDION FEATURE FOR REVOLVING LINE, SUCH THAT REVOLVING LINE MAY BE INCREASED BY AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF UP TO $20 MILLION