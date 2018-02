Feb 19 (Reuters) - Minor International Pcl:

* FY NET PROFIT 5.42 BILLION BAHT VERSUS 6.59 BILLION BAHT‍​

* FY TOTAL REVENUE 57.57 BILLION BAHT‍​ VERSUS 56.38 BILLION BAHT

* PROPOSED TO PAY CASH DIVIDEND OF BAHT 0.40 PER SHARE‍​